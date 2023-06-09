Two held with 20-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

The Jalandhar rural police yesterday arrested two persons, including a woman, over the possession of heroin. Notably, it is not the first time that the duo has been held with drugs. Several cases have been registered against both of them under the NDPS Act in the past.

Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said, “A team of the rural police nabbed the duo in Gohawar village. As many as 10 grams of heroin were seized from each of them.”

The duo has been identified as Sunny and Sukhpreet Kaur of Gohawar village in Goraya. A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Goraya police station. Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kumar of the Goraya police station said the duo was produced in a court in Phillaur and the police have sought their remand.

Kumar said 15-gm heroin had been seized from Sukhpreet and 21-gm heroin, 40-gm intoxicating powder and 205 intoxicating tablets from Sunny in past cases.

A case was registered against Sukhpreet under the NDPS Act at the Goraya police station in August, 2021, for the possession of heroin. And three cases were registered against Sunny at the same police station under the NDPS Act, one in the year 2017 and two more recently in 2022.