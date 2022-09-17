Two held with 270 intoxicating pills

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

Two persons were nabbed with 270 intoxicating tablets by the Jalandhar Rural police here today. During a patrol near the Jalandhar Kunj area, the Kartarpur police saw two persons walking down the road, who on seeing the police party, dropped two polythene bags on the road.

On suspicion, they were apprehended. Both were identified as Ajay Devgan, a resident of Mohan Ke Utar village from Ferozepur and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of the same village in Ferozepur.

A case has been registered under Section 22 of the NDPS Act against the duo at the Maqsudan police station. A detailed investigation is underway.