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Home / Jalandhar / Two held with 35 gm heroin near Kala Sanghia phatak in Kapurthala

Two held with 35 gm heroin near Kala Sanghia phatak in Kapurthala

Unnumbered motorcycle impounded

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:49 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Two men were arrested after police allegedly recovered 35 grams of heroin from their possession during a special checking operation near Kala Sanghia phatak, the police said. An unnumbered motorcycle was also impounded.

The accused were identified as Hansdeep Singh, alias Nikka, a resident of Kapurthala, and Joga Singh, a resident of Purani Dana Mandi, Kapurthala.

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According to the police, a patrol party was conducting a special nakabandi to check suspicious persons and vehicles near Kala Sanghia phatak when it spotted two men approaching from the railway station side on an unnumbered blue CT100 motorcycle.

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The police said the rider was signalled to stop, but he allegedly tried to turn the motorcycle around after seeing the police party. He allegedly took out a transparent polythene packet from the right pocket of his trousers and threw it by the roadside before attempting to flee.

The police party, with the assistance of accompanying personnel, apprehended both men. The rider was identified as Hansdeep Singh, alias Nikka, while the pillion rider was identified as Joga Singh.

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The police said the packet was recovered and found to contain 35 grams of heroin. The motorcycle was also taken into custody.

A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and ascertain whether the accused were allegedly involved in its supply or distribution.

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