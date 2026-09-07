Two held with 6.06 gm heroin in Phagwara

The police have arrested two young men and allegedly recovered 6.06 grams of heroin from their possession during a checking operation near the Urban Estate area of Phagwara.

According to the police report, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jaspreet Kaur was present near the Dasuya Gate area of Urban Estate, Phagwara, when two youths were allegedly seen approaching on foot. The report states that the two men, on noticing the police party, allegedly turned back and attempted to flee.

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The police team reportedly intercepted both suspects and identified them as Karan Gupta alias Teli, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Tibbi Mohalla, Phagwara, and Abhishek, a resident of the same locality.

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According to the report, the suspects allegedly threw a black-coloured polythene packet onto the roadside while attempting to escape. Police said the packet was checked and found to contain 6.06 grams of heroin.

Both suspects were arrested and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is in progress to establish the source of the alleged contraband and whether any other persons were involved.