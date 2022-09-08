Two held with 700-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

The CIA staff of city police on Wednesday nabbed two persons and recovered 700gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Lovejeet Singh (24) alias Lavu, a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar and Vishwas Kumar (23), a resident of Judge Nagar, Amritsar.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, in-charge CIA staff, said the police team had put up a naka at Link road near Transport Nagar, where regular checking of suspicious vehicles was being done. He said both the accused were coming towards the Link Road on Activa scooter bearing number (PB-02-EC-9570) when police asked them to stop.

He said the accused instead of stopping the vehicle, tried to escape and turned towards the opposite direction. “Suspecting that something was wrong, the police immediately got hold of them. When they were frisked, 400gm heroin was recovered from Lovejeet, while 300 gm from Vishwas. Besides, the Activa scooter they were riding on has been impounded by the police” he said.

He further said both the accused were habitual offenders as cases under various sections of NDPS Act and Arms Act were found registered against them in Jalandhar rural and Amritsar police stations. He added that a fresh case under various Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against them at police Station Division Number 8.