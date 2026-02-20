Two held with country-made pistols in Kapurthala

The CIA staff, Kapurthala, have arrested two men with country-made pistols. Gaurav Tura, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, said in a special campaign launched by the Punjab Government and the Punjab DGP against bad elements, two men were arrested with weapons.

The SSP said during patrolling of the unpaved road heading from Villa Kothi, the duo — Jobandeep Singh, alias Tau, resident of Kokalpur, Kapurthala, and Karan Kumar, alias Karan, a resident of Begowal, were arrested after recovering country-made weapons. A .32 bore pistol and three live rounds were recovered from Jobandeep Singh and another country-made .32 bore pistol and two live rounds were recovered from Karan Kumar.

A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kapurthala Kotwali police station in this connection. The SSP said the duo had many other cases registered against them under the NDPS and other Acts.