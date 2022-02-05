Two held with drugs, pistols

Hoshiarpur, February 4
The district police have arrested two persons with 60 grams of narcotic powder, two pistols of 32 bore and four live cartridges. Dhruman H Nimbale, SSP Hoshiarpur, informed that ASI Satnam Singh, in-charge Chowki Purhiran, during patrolling near New Fatehgarh, Hoshiarpur, arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Bansi Nagar, with 60 grams of narcotic powder.
A case has been registered at the Model Town police station. During the investigation, a raid was conducted at Rahimpur Sabzi Mandi, Hoshiarpur, and a 32 bore pistol was recovered along with two live bullets. Based on the information received from the accused during primary interrogation, Pritpal Singh, alias Preet, of Meghowal Ganjian village, has been arrested. The accused was dealing in buying and selling of old military vehicles.
Four months back, Rana, a native of Haryana, paid him Rs 70,000 less for a car and gave him 32 bore pistol and two bullets. Later, his friend Harpreet also went to Rana’’s house and bought another pistol and ammunition from there. Two cases have been registered against the accused.
