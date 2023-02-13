Two held with heroin, opium

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 12

A woman has been arrested with 10 gm of heroin from Sadar Banga. The accused has been identified as Kamla Rani.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in this regard.

In a case from Kathgarh, a man identified as Surender was arrested with one kg of opium. The police were reportedly conducting checking on a private bus when the accused tried to flee with a bag. The police caught him and a case was registered under Section 18 of the NDPS Act.