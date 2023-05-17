Two held with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Hans Raj said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, Kushalaya of Sangowal village. A case has been registered under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act in this regard. Besides, the Mehatpur police have arrested Krishan Singh, a Raipur Gujran village resident, with nine bottles of hooch, said IO Janak Raj. oc

One nabbed on theft charge

Jalandhar: The Mehatpur police have arrested a thief on the charge of stealing material from a transformer and booked his accomplice. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj Singh said the accused has been identified as Rajvir Singh of Shah Pur village. Daljit Singh, a resident of Shahpur village, complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice had stolen copper wire from a transformer installed in a field owned by him. The IO said a case has been registered under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his accomplice Sonu, a resident of Shahpur village. oc

PO arrested in Lohian khas

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the last four years. Investigating officer Kashmir Singh said the suspect, Sukhdev Singh of Bhai Ladhu village, was wanted in a case of theft.