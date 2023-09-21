Two held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of selling illicit country-made liquor. The suspects have been identified as Navjot Kaur, a resident of Sango Wal village, and Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Poadharra village. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 16 bottles of hooch were recovered from their possession. The SHO said cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against the suspects. OC
Man arrested with poppy husk
Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling poppy husk. The suspect has been identified as Sukhchain Singh, alias Raghu (56), a resident of Vehran village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 10 kg of poppy husk was recovered from their possession. The Station House Officer said a case under Sections 15(B), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...