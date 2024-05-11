Two held with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons for selling illicit liquor. The suspects have been identified as Anup Singh and Sarup Singh, residents of Bute Dian Chhana village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. Investigating officer Dalwara Singh said 60 bottles of hooch were seized from their possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered. OC

Thieves strike at pvt school

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing cash and other items from a school. Ravinder Singh, a resident of Gandharan village, told the police that thieves entered the school building on the night of May 8 and stole Rs 27,000, an LCD and other items. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said a case under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. OC

Man attacked, wounded

Phagwara: A local resident Sukhwinder Singh was attacked and wounded by a miscreant here last night. The accused snatched a mobile phone and Rs 14,000 in cash from the victim and escaped. The Injured has been admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case in this regard. TNS

Activa stolen, case filed

Phagwara: An Activa scooter was found stolen from outside a private bank near Elite cinema on Thursday. The victim Rajinder Singh told the police that he went inside the bank after parking his Activa outside the bank but found it stolen when came out. A case has been filed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara