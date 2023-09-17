Two held with intoxicant tablets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

The CIA staff of the city police has arrested two persons and recovered 200 intoxicant tablets from their possession in separate cases.

The suspects have been identified as Narinder Kumar (52), alias Baba, and Satinder Kumar (32), alias Sonu, both residents of Jalandhar.

Habitual offenders CIA staff in-charge Inderjeet Singh said both suspects were habitual offenders as four cases each under the NDPS Act were already registered against them in various police stations in Jalandhar.

Police officials said a team was present for checking near Baba Budha Ji Nagar Chowk. They got a tip-off that Narinder, who was involved in smuggling of intoxicant powder and tablets, was coming towards Baba Budha Ji Nagar to deliver a consignment.

“After getting information, the police party laid a trap and caught him red-handed. During checking, the police recovered 100 intoxicant tablets from his possession,” they said.

In another incident, a team of the CIA staff stopped Satinder on suspicion near Basti Bawa Khel Canal. During checking, the police recovered 100 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

CIA staff in-charge Inderjeet Singh said both suspects were habitual offenders as four cases each under the NDPS Act were already registered against them in various police stations in Jalandhar.

“A fresh case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Basti Bawa Khel police station. We are investigating from where they used to procure intoxicant tablets and who all are involved in this act with them,” he said.