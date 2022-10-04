Two held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar: The Garhshankar Police have arrested two smugglers with 92 grams of intoxicating substance. Inspector Karnail Singh, SHO, said 47 grams of narcotic substance were recovered from a boy near Nainwan. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Nainwan. In another case, a police team, while patrolling, seized 45 gm of intoxicating powder from a boy near the canal bridge on the Rawalpindi road. The accused has been identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Garhshankar. The police arrested both the accused and registered separate cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The accused are being interrogated by the police.