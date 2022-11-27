Two held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 26

The district police seized a large quantity of narcotics from various places and arrested two persons, including a woman, in this connection. According to the information received, the Mahilpur police arrested Akash, alias Keshav, a resident Paddi Khuti and seized 210 gm of intoxicating powder and other items from him. During a naka in the area, the Tanda police arrested Priya, a resident of Chandigarh Colony, and seized 508 gm of intoxicating powder from her. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act by respective police stations.