Two held with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspects have been identified as Gurmit Singh, alias Sain, a resident of Mohalla Bhagwala, Shahkot, and Ajay Pal, a resident of Model Town colony. SHO Sukhjit Singh said 93 intoxicant tablets were recovered from their possession. The SHO said cases under Sections 22(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspects. OC

Man nabbed on theft charge

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing household items. Investigating officer Balwindar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 3, Lohian Khas. Jasvir Singh, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the suspect and his accomplice barged into his uncle’s house on the night of December 19 and decamped with household items. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his accomplice Sachin, a resident of Ward No. 9, Lohian Khas. The IO said some stolen items were recovered from him.

