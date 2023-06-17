Two held with pistols, bullets

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 16

The Mukerian police, after a secret information, arrested two accused and recovered two pistols, five bullets and an empty shell from them.

According to the information, the police raided a place acting on a tip-off and nabbed one Kulwinder Singh, alias Bunty, a resident of Mahruddinpur, and Sunil Kumar, alias Gandhi, a resident of Sahaliya under the Hajipur police station. The police recovered two pistols. five live bullets and one shell from them. According to the police, after registering a case against the said accused under the Arms Act, the next action has been started.