Two held with stolen bikes

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested two persons involved in two-wheeler thefts in the city and recovered two stolen bikes from their possession. The police said following a tip-off, a team of Division Number 1 arrested Mohit Bapar, a resident of Kishanpura, at Bhagat Singh Colony. They said a stolen bike (PB07 BL 3041) was found from his possession. “Mohit is a habital offender and was involved in a number of vehicle theft and drug smuggling cases in the city. Three cases under various sections of the IPC and NDPS Act are registered against him in Jalandhar and Phagwara,” they said. In another case, a team of Division Number 2 arrested Deepak, a resident of Gandhi Camp, near Workshop Chowk. A stolen bike (PB08 DK 5994) was found from his possession. TNS

One flaunts arms, booked

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Rural Police have on Thursday booked a Hindu activist, Abhishek Bakshi, for reportedly flaunting his pistol and posting a video of the same on social media. Even as the state government has been going stringent against any such acts and had booked a popular couple for putting a video of toyguns on their social media accounts on Wednesday, a similar video was put up by another youth leader. While he was driving his car, he had a pistol in his hand. A case has been lodged against him under Section 188 of the CrPC. TNS

Man booked for murder attempt

Hohiarpur: The Tanda police station have registered a case against a person on the charge of firing with the intention of murder. Amritpal Singh, a resident of Buddi Pind told the police that he was having dinner with his friend at a hotel. His friend called him and said his car had been hit by some vehicle on the roadside. On it, he reached the said place. He said when he was coming back, Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Jahura, shot at him after an altercation.