Two held with stolen goods

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The city police have arrested two thieves involved in a number of theft cases. The duo had recently stolen iron pipes from an industry near the Industrial Area. They were identified as Tejinder Kumar, alias Happy, a resident of Rasulpur village in Jalandhar, and Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sodal Nagar. The police received an information that both thieves were looking for a scrap dealer near Gujjapeer to sell stolen pipes and other materials. The police then raided the premises of scrap dealers in the area and arrested them. As many as six shuttering pipes, iron wires and other stuff were recovered. A case has been registered against the accused. TNS

Rally organiser of bsp booked

Nawanshahr: The police have booked the organiser of a rally of the BSP held on February 8 at Dana Mandi for violating Section 144 orders of the district magistrate. Returning Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon said the local police have registered a case against the BSP senior vice-president Gurlal Singh Saila under Section 188 of the CrPC for violating the ban orders during party’s rally addressed by BSP supremo Mayawati at the local grain market on February 8. TNS

Workshop on online teaching

Hoshiarpur: DAV College, Hoshiarpur, under the series of programmes to celebrate its 100 years, has extended its hand to other educational institutions to impart

Training in various fields

like communication skills, science, commerce etc. Under the guidance of Principal Dr Vinay Kumar, a workshop on Google classroom was organised on the campus by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell. TNS

Covid vax figure crosses 11-m mark

Phagwara: The number of Covid vaccinations in Kapurthala district crossed 11 lakh. Dr Gurinder Bir Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, said vaccination was important to prevent Covid-19 and beneficiaries should take both the doses. She said booster doses have been introduced for health workers, frontline workers, patients with co morbidities and patients over 60 years of age. Dr Kaur has appealed to the people to follow Covid appropriate behavior even after vaccination. DIO Dr Randeep Singh and Phagwara Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said special camps were being organised to achieve the target of 100% vaccination so that no beneficiary would be deprived of vaccination. The SMO said a total of 81,000 persons have been vaccinated to prevent Covid in Phagwara. OC

3 held for selling illicit liquor

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested three persons on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer (IO) Ram Krishan said 14 bottles of illicit country-made liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaspal Singh, Kulwant Rai, residents of Shahkot, and Ram, a resident of Sallaichan village. The IO said the accused were travelling in a car with hooch and a case under sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against them. Kulwant Rai was released on bail due to his health condition and their vehicle has been impounded.