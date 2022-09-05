Two held with stolen vehicles

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

The city police have arrested two persons involved in vehicle theft. Two stolen vehicles have been recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Saini of the Mehli Gate in Phagwara and Raj Kumar of New Santokhpura in Jalandhar.

Navdeep Singh, SHO, Rama Mandi, said “Following a tip-off, a police team arrested Mandeep and Raj Kumar near the Surya Enclave flyover.” The cops had received information that the accused would be coming to Jalandhar to sell off the stolen vehicles. So, the cops laid a trap near the flyover, and managed to nab both of them.

The police team recovered one stolen Activa scooter with a fake number plate from them on the spot, while another stolen activa was recovered after interrogation.

“During the investigation, it was found that they had started lifting two-wheelers to earn easy money. Three cases had previously been registered against Mandeep at various police stations in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, for stealing vehicles and smuggling drugs. He had been released on bail.

The SHO said a fresh case has been registered against the two accused under Sections 379, 482 and 411 of the IPC, at the Rama Mandi police station. Both will be produced in a local court tomorrow.