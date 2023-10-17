Two Jharkhand residents arrested with 1.5-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

The CIA staff of the city police arrested two persons, including a woman with 1.5 kg of opium on Monday. The suspects have been identified as Chirag Kumar and Sapna Kumari, both residents of Chatra district in Jharkhand.

According to the police, a team of the CIA staff led by its in-charge Inderjit Singh was present near Damoria flyover when they saw Chirag and Sapna coming from the railway station side. When police officials signalled them to stop, they turned around and tried to escape.

“The police got hold of them and when the bags they were carrying were checked, 1.5 kg of opium was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered at Division No. 3 police station,” the police said.

The suspects confessed that they had come to Jalandhar via train to deliver the consignment, the police said. The duo had come to the city in the past also to deliver drugs. Further investigation was on to ascertain whom they were going to deliver the packet of opium, the police added.

