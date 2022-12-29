Two juveniles booked for sodomising 5-year-old

PHAGWARA, DECEMBER 28
The Lohian Khas police have booked two juveniles of Mandala Chhanna village on the charge of sodomising a 5-year-old child. The investigation officer (IO), Govinder Singh, said both the suspects had been identified.
The mother of the victim filed a complaint with the police that one of the suspects took her child to a house and sodomised him. The other suspect recorded the act on a smartphone.
The complainant said the act left the child seriously injured and he was admitted to a private clinic. When his health deteriorated, he was referred to the Civil Hospital, from where he was further referred to Jalandhar Civil Hospital. The IO said a case under Sections 377, 506, 34 of the IPC and the POCSO Act had been registered against the suspects. Raids are being carried out to nab the suspects.
