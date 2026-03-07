DT
Home / Jalandhar / Two killed after Fortuner collides with e-rickshaw in Jalandhar

Two killed after Fortuner collides with e-rickshaw in Jalandhar

The victim’s family members held a massive protest outside the Basti Bawa Khel police station

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:27 PM Mar 07, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose
A 10-year-old girl and her grandmother, who were riding in an e-rickshaw near Basti Peerdad late last night, died after it collided with a Fortuner (SUV). The duo were run over by the SUV.

Victims Mahi Sharma and her grandmother Sheetal Sharma were going back home when the accident happened. The victims’ family alleged that the Fortuner was being driven by a man in an inebriated condition. The victim’s family members held a massive protest outside the Basti Bawa Khel police station till 3 pm today.

Seema, paternal aunt of the victim, said the accused whose carelessness led to loss of two lives was being protected by the police. Eyewitnesses said after hitting the e-rickshaw, the Fortuner hit a pole and then ran over the victims. He was rounded up by the area residents and handed over to the police. The cops took him to police station and locked it from outside.

SHO Jai Inder said the police station was locked as the victim’s family was too agitated. “We have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him,” he said.

