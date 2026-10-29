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Home / Jalandhar / Two killed as autorickshaw rams into parked truck near Goraya

Two killed as autorickshaw rams into parked truck near Goraya

9 labourers hurt in mishap

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:39 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Two workers were killed and nine others sustained serious injuries after an auto-rickshaw carrying labourers rammed into a truck parked on the national highway near Goraya. The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw was badly damaged, leaving several occupants trapped inside.

The workers were travelling from Ludhiana to Jalandhar to undertake crockery-related work at a palace when the accident occurred. Around 10 to 12 labourers were reportedly travelling in the autorickshaw when it collided with the stationary truck on the highway.

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On receiving information about the accident, Road Safety Force (SSF) in-charge Jaswinder Singh reached the spot along with his team. They rescued the injured workers trapped inside the damaged vehicle and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Phillaur.

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Dr Tania confirmed that two people had died. Their bodies were kept in the hospital mortuary, while the identities of the deceased had not been officially confirmed.

The nine injured workers were identified as Santosh, Sarabjit, Shishupal, Ankit, Manjeet, Rahul, Hardeep, Himanshu and Randeep.

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Meanwhile, the police have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.

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