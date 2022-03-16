Two killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Talwara: A woman and a pickup driver were killed when the pickup vehicle collided with a tipper truck parked on a road near Adda Jhir da Khuh under the Talwara police station on Monday night. Sukhpal Singh of Talwara told the police that Amit Sharma, a resident of Mahiroon, Pathankot district, was driving a Bolero pickup for past three years. On Monday night, someone informed him that their Bolero pickup collided with a tipper truck near Jhir da Khuh. The nearby persons took the driver of the vehicle, Amit, and the woman aboard the pickup, Jyoti Devi, a resident of the Namoli Har police station, Talwara, to the Mukerian Civil Hospital in critically injured condition, where both of them died. A case has been registered. The accused is absconding.

One booked for abetting suicide

Shahkot: The Shahkot police on Monday booked a local resident on the charges of abetting suicide. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused has been identified as Darshan Lal Arora, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. Siroj Dhand, wife of Ashwani Kumar Sahil, a resident of Purani Gali near Jain temple, complained to the police that her husband committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after he was being harassed by the accused. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

Idol vandalised in Padrana village

Garhshankar: People from Hindu groups have expressed a lot of resentment after some unidentified persons vandalised an idol of Lord Shiva at Padrana village. DSP Narendra Aujla and SHO Rajiv Kumar have begun investigation in this regard. Advocate Pankaj Kirpal, who was present on the occasion, termed the incident as unfortunate. He said in case the culprits were not arrested by Sunday, they would intensify the struggle. Also present on the occasion were Sarita Sharma, Kulwinder Bittu, Zaildar Bittu Rana, Raman Kumar, Jagtar Singh Sadhowal. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

One more held in Tanda case

Hoshiarpur: Another man has been arrested in connection with the cow slaughter case. A Bolero vehicle used in the incident was also recovered. Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said the teams formed in connection with the slaughter case at Tanda had already arrested seven persons. Leading the investigation further, the team has arrested another wanted accused namely Sukhjinder Singh, alias Happy, of Khakh village after conducting raids at different places. As of now, a total of eight persons have been arrested and a Mahindra Bolero car used by Sukhjinder Singh for transportation has also been recovered. The accused are being questioned.