Two killed in road accidents

Two killed in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in the area. Sarup Singh, a resident of Sherpur Bahtian village, had lodged a complaint with the police. He told that his cousin Baljit Singh, a resident of Bhatolian, was going to work on his bike. When he reached near the Dalowal village his bike hit a trolley parked on the wrong side of the road. He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have booked driver Parminder Singh alias Billa, a resident of Adowal Garhi. In another case, Gulzar Singh, a resident of Batala, has lodged a complaint with the Mukerian police. He told that his brother Balkar Singh, who was driving a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley, was hit by a car near Talwandi Kalan village. Due to the accident, the trolley turned upside down and his brother died on the spot. A case has been registered. OC

Two held with stolen wires

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested two persons and recovered a large quantity of stolen electrical wires and cables from them. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mehndipur, Nawanshahar and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a

resident of Roorkee Khas, Nawanshahar. The accused used to cut the electric wires and cables from the tubewells from different villages in the area and sell them. The police was interrogating the accused. OC

Dairy course from April 5

Hoshiarpur: A two-week dairy training course for the youth will be started by the Dairy Development Department, Punjab, from April 5. Providing details, Deputy Director Dairy Harwinder Singh said the trainees should be at least 5th pass and between 18 to 50 years of age. Harwinder Singh said the aspiring candidates should bring their documents such as educational certificates, Aadhaar card, voter card, caste certificate and two passport-size photographs with them. For further information, one can call 01882-220025 during office hours. OC

Building material store burgled

Garhshankar: Thieves broke the grill of a contractor’s shuttering store on Baghora road in Mahilpur city and stole the girders, iron rods and other iron items over Rs 1 lakh. The complainant, Baljeet Singh, said he got a call in the morning that the outer grill of his store has been broken. When he reached there, he found that someone had broken the grill and stole 15 girders of 16-ft, two iron rods, angles, grills, iron frames and other iron items. Mahilpur police reached the spot and started the probe. OC

Smuggler held with sedatives

Hoshiarpur: Garhshankar police arrested a resident of Denowal Khurd village and seized a huge quantity of sedative pills from him. The accused has been identified Raja. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

