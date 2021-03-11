Two killed in road accidents

Hoshiarpur, April 30
Two persons died in separate road accidents here. Lakhwinder Singh of Mana village alleged that his brother-in-law, Randeep Singh, died after being hit by a truck near Bassi Daulat Khan. The police have registered a case against the accused driver Narpat Singh of Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Gurdawar Singh of Pandori Kadd alleged that his son, Harvinder Singh, had gone to Rajpur Bhaiyan village on his bike. After some time, he got a call from the village sarpanch that he was lying on the roadside. He reached and took him to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, from where he was referred to government hospital, but doctors declared him dead. A case was registered.
