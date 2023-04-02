Two killed in road accidents

Hoshiarpur: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the area. The police booked the accused in one of the cases and arrested him. According to the information, Veer Singh, a resident of Mana village, told the Mehtiana police that his brother Sandeep Singh was going to his in-laws’ village. When he reached near a dhaba at Tanuli village on Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road, a gravel-laden trolley passing by hit him, resulting in his death. Mehtiana’s police booked the accused tractor driver, Bhola Singh, a resident of Dirba, Sangrur, and arrested him. In another incident, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kotli village, told Mukerian police that his father Amarnath was going on a scooter. When he reached the main road, a passing-by tanker hit his father due to which he died on the spot. The police registered the case. OC
Three arrested with intoxicants
Jalandhar: The district police arrested three smugglers from different places and seized intoxicants from them. The Garhshankar police recovered 16 grams of heroin by arresting Akash Kumar, a resident of Kokowal, at a checkpoint in the area. While Tanda police arrested Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Talwandi Bhinder of Gurdaspur, and Rajwant Singh, a resident of Beela Baju in Gurdaspur. The police recovered 22 sedative injections and 1,107 grams of intoxicating powder from them. OC
Man consumes medicine, dies
Jalandhar: A Nakodar resident died after consuming some medicine that he was not supposed to. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said Shila Rani, the wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband, Mangat Ram (31), a resident of Mohalla Kamal Pura, had consumed a wrong medicine by mistake, and it led to his death. The police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC
Sarpanch killed in road accident
Tarn Taran: Sarpanch of Fatahpur Badesa village in the Verowal area was killed in a road accident on Friday near his village. A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered. — OC
Under the weather: (Clockwise from top) Commuters brave the inclement weather in Jalandhar; a woman trudges back home; and a raindow brings cheer to city residents after the rainfall on Saturday. Sarabjit Singh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...