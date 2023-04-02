Two killed in road accidents

Hoshiarpur: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the area. The police booked the accused in one of the cases and arrested him. According to the information, Veer Singh, a resident of Mana village, told the Mehtiana police that his brother Sandeep Singh was going to his in-laws’ village. When he reached near a dhaba at Tanuli village on Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road, a gravel-laden trolley passing by hit him, resulting in his death. Mehtiana’s police booked the accused tractor driver, Bhola Singh, a resident of Dirba, Sangrur, and arrested him. In another incident, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kotli village, told Mukerian police that his father Amarnath was going on a scooter. When he reached the main road, a passing-by tanker hit his father due to which he died on the spot. The police registered the case. OC

Three arrested with intoxicants

Jalandhar: The district police arrested three smugglers from different places and seized intoxicants from them. The Garhshankar police recovered 16 grams of heroin by arresting Akash Kumar, a resident of Kokowal, at a checkpoint in the area. While Tanda police arrested Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Talwandi Bhinder of Gurdaspur, and Rajwant Singh, a resident of Beela Baju in Gurdaspur. The police recovered 22 sedative injections and 1,107 grams of intoxicating powder from them. OC

Man consumes medicine, dies

Jalandhar: A Nakodar resident died after consuming some medicine that he was not supposed to. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said Shila Rani, the wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband, Mangat Ram (31), a resident of Mohalla Kamal Pura, had consumed a wrong medicine by mistake, and it led to his death. The police acting under Section 174 of the CrPC handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

Sarpanch killed in road accident

Tarn Taran: Sarpanch of Fatahpur Badesa village in the Verowal area was killed in a road accident on Friday near his village. A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered. — OC

Under the weather: (Clockwise from top) Commuters brave the inclement weather in Jalandhar; a woman trudges back home; and a raindow brings cheer to city residents after the rainfall on Saturday. Sarabjit Singh