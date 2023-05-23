Two killed in road accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Two persons were killed while a four-year-old girl was injured separate road accidents in the area. The Dasuya police have arrested one of the accused. Sandeep Singh, a resident of Dasuya, told the police that his father Mohinder Singh was bringing milk. When he reached the main road, the driver of a car passing by hit him. He took his seriously injured father to Dasuya Hospital from where he was referred to Amritsar. He died during the treatment. The police have arrested the accused car driver, Rupinderjit Singh, a resident of Asalpur. In another case, Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of village Basoya, told Dasuya police that her father-in-law Gurdial Singh was going to a religious place with her four-year-old daughter. When he reached near Alampur, a car passing by hit him. Both were referred to Jalandhar after first aid in Dusuya. His father-in-law died while the daughter was under treatment. The police have registered a case against the driver, Karnail Singh, a resident of of Passi Crora. oc

Gun & 3 bullets found, 2 booked

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police seized a pistol and three live bullets from a house after a tip-off. The police have booked two persons who are absconding. According to the information, the police had received a tip-off that Daljit Singh, a resident of Sarngowal village, had given a 7.65-mm pistol and three bullets to Sham, a resident of Beaton village in Haroli of Una (Himachal Pradesh). The police had received information that the accused was present in a house in Bhulewal Gujran along with the said weapon. When the police reached the spot, the accused fled, while the police seized the pistol and bullets from the said spot.