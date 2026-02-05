Two killed in road accidents

Two youths lost their lives while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents reported from the district.

Advertisement

Varinder Singh of village Ghadial in Jalandhar district told the police that his brother Tajinder Singh was returning to his village on a motorcycle after visiting relatives. On the way, an unidentified vehicle hit him.

Advertisement

Tajinder Singh was first admitted to a hospital at Sham Chaurasi and later referred to the DMC, Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police have registered a case in this connection.

Advertisement

In another incident, Ashwani Kumar of village Bhaipur Saida in Gurdaspur district told the police that his brother Ajay Kumar was returning from a sugar mill on a tractor along with his acquaintance Rajan. Near Chak Ala Baksh, a truck hit their tractor from behind, causing both to fall onto the road. Ajay Kumar died on the spot, while Rajan sustained injuries. The police have registered a case against the accused truck driver, Darshan Singh of Munda Pind village in Tarn Taran district.