Two killed in road mishaps

Hoshiarpur: Two persons were killed in two different road accidents. Purushottam Lal, a resident of Bainstani village, in his complaint to the police said he along with his brother Gurmeet Singh had gone to Nandachor to fetch medicines. Outside the shop, a bike passing by hit his brother. He later died due to a deep head injury. The police have registered a case against the biker, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Fattowal. In another case, Mohan Singh, a resident of Meghowal village, told the Mahilpur police that his relative Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Saila Khurd, was returning on a bike after attending a wedding. On the way, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle, due to which he died on the spot. OC
Man booked for fake job promise
Hoshiarpur: The Hariana Police have booked two persons for duping another person of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of getting him recruited in the Army. Takhni village resident Sanjeev Kumar told the police that Ajay Kumar, a resident of Talwara, and Sagar, a resident of Pahari Gate, allegedly duped him of Rs 7 lakh. After investigating the complaint, the police registered a case and started the next action. OC
One held with heroin, money
Hoshiarpur: The city police have seized 15 gram of heroin and drug money worth Rs 21,000 from a drug smuggler at a checkpost. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Bahadurpur. Jaswinder has been booked under the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
