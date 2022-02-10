Two killed, one hurt in mishaps in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, February 9
Two youths were killed while one received injuries in various road accidents in the district in the past 24 hours.
According to the information, Rajinder Singh of Tutomajara lodged a complaint at the Garhshankar police station that his brother Harvinder Singh was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. A case has been registered.
In another case, Ram Lubhaya, a resident of Ahirana Kalan, has lodged a complaint with the Model Town police that his nephew Harjinder Singh, alias Raja, and his friend Dheeraj, were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck near Purhiran. Harjinder died on the spot, while Dheeraj received injuries. The driver fled the scene.
