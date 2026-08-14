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Home / Jalandhar / Two KMV students selected for research programme in Hungary

Two KMV students selected for research programme in Hungary

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:09 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Harpreet Kaur and Sheetal being felicitated on their selection for a research programme in Hungary.
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Two students from the P.G. Department of Physics of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) has been selected to represent India in the prestigious NEPHEWS Transnational Access (TNA) Programme, an international research initiative to be conducted in Hungary.

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The research grant under this programme has been awarded to Harpreet Kaur (M.Sc. Physics Semester I) and Sheetal (M.Sc. FYIP Physics Semester III) to participate and have been awarded with an amount of 1150 Euros to support travel and accommodation. The students will travel to Hungary to work alongside internationally renowned scientists, receive hands-on training using state-of-the-art research facilities and gain invaluable international research experience.

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The research proposal, titled ‘Investigating the Correlation Between THz Properties and Glass Structure Using Neutron Diffraction,’ aims to understand the relationship between terahertz (THz) properties and the structural characteristics of glass materials using advanced neutron diffraction techniques. The study holds significant potential in the fields of photonics, advanced functional materials and next-generation communication technologies.

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During their visit, the students will actively contribute to the cutting-edge research while gaining practical experience in advanced materials characterisation. Director Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi, congratulated the students and faculty members, stating, “Such opportunities not only enrich their academic and research capabilities but also inspire them to contribute meaningfully to the global scientific community.”

She further expressed that providing students with opportunities to work in international research laboratories is an important step toward developing skilled researchers capable of contributing to cutting-edge science. She added that such exposure enhances technical expertise, broadens academic perspectives and strengthens international research collaborations.

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