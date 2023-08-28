Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 27

Two migratory labourers were buried alive and two other sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed during its demolition at a petrol pump in Lasarra village near Phillaur here this evening.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and Vinod, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and presently living in Lasarra village. Those injured have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Prem Paul. They were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr.

While confirming the incident, Phillaur SDM Amanpal Singh said as per preliminary reports, the labourers were demolishing an old building. The lintel of the building collapsed and four labourers were trapped under the debris.

Though the villagers made efforts to pull out the labourers, two of them died on the spot. The police have sent the bodies to the Phillaur Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Phillaur Constituency in-charge AAP leader Principal Prem Kumar also rushed to the spot. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. The police have registered a case in this regard.

