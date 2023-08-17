Two land in police net with 80-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

The Rama Mandi police today arrested two persons and recovered 80 grams of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Sukhwant Singh, alias Sukha, and Surinder Pal, alias Bittu, residents of Jalandhar.

According to information, a police party was on a routine checking near Surya Enclave. They saw Sukha and Bittu coming towards the main road from the Surya Enclave side on a bike having no number plate. On seeing the cops, they got scared and turned towards the opposite direction. On suspicion, the police apprehended them. During checking, police recovered 80 grams of heroin from their possession.

Police officials said both suspects were habitual offenders. Cases were already registered against them under various sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

They said a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects at the Rama Mandi police station.

#Mandi