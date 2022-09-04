Two loot sewa kendra in Phagwara

Jalandhar, September 3
Two unidentified men were booked by the Phagwara city police for looting a sewa kendra in Phagwara today. The duo had made away an LCD from the sewa kendra.
Both have been booked under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. Police have also retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident.
The SHO of the police station said the footage of the incident is being scurinised, and that further investigation is on the nab the culprits.
An FIR was lodged against the duo who stole from schools, under Section 379 of the IPC at the Phagwara City police station.
