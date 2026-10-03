Two more arrested in LPU rampage case, total arrests rise to 11

With two more arrests in the LPU rampage, arson and vandalism case, the number of people arrested in connection with the incidents on the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus has risen to 11.

The duo arrested have been identified as Sampat Apurva (21), a resident of Merta in Rajasthan, who was currently residing at Law Gate, Phagwara, and Aditya Kumar, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar.

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Aditya was nabbed from Noida, while Apurva was arrested from Phagwara.

Both are students of LPU. So far, nine of the 11 arrested persons have been found to be LPU students, according to the investigation. The police said many more names could surface in the coming days.

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Meanwhile, teams of the Kapurthala police are conducting raids in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, to arrest Farhat Dev, another prominent accused named in the twin FIRs registered in connection with the LPU rampage at Satnampura and Sadar, Phagwara.

Farhat, a resident of Kishtwar, is an online influencer with more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys popularity among LPU students.

He was named as an accused for his alleged role in the protests based on online videos and other footage of him circulating in connection with the alleged vandalism on the campus premises.

Highly placed police officials said the police had retrieved hundreds of terabytes of data and video footage related to the protests, arson, vandalism and torching of police vehicles during the rampage at LPU.

While 40 people, including students and alumni, had so far been identified, the police said footage-based identification of many more students allegedly involved in illegal activities during the protest was under way.

Notably, until Friday, the Kapurthala police had arrested nine people in connection with the arson, vandalism, robbery and highway blockades that took place during protests at Lovely Professional University on September 27 and 28. Seven of those arrested, including a juvenile, were LPU students, while two were outsiders.

The arrested accused identified as LPU students were James Dahiya, Ashutosh, Antriksh Dutta, Sahil Singh, Krishna Kumar and Bhavishya Karan alias Prem. The outsiders were Gagandeep alias Kotha and Jasmeet Kumar.

The total 11 arrested persons were nabbed from Phagwara, Mumbai (Bhavishya and Krishna), Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Noida.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said, “Loads of videos through campus CCTV footage and AI facial recognition software are being employed to nab the culprits in the campus vandalism incidents. Our teams are conducting a detailed probe and more revelations are expected soon.”

James Dahiya had posted video before arrest

Before his arrest, James Dahiya had allegedly posted a video on his Instagram account in which he claimed that when the arson took place, he had gone to a nearby fuel station to get petrol. He further claimed that the police stopped him and accused him of making a video.

According to Dahiya’s version in the video, the police asked him to hand over his phone, but he refused, following which he was allowed to leave.

Dahiya also stated that whatever he had done was “selfless”. During interrogation, the police reportedly found that he admitted to overturning a police vehicle in the heat of the moment after a lathi-charge.