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Home / Jalandhar / Two more arrested in LPU violence case

Two more arrested in LPU violence case

Get 2-day remand

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:28 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The police on Wednesday produced two more youths in a court in connection with a case registered at Satnampura police station over the violence, vandalism and damage to police vehicles at Lovely Professional University (LPU). The court remanded both accused to two days of police custody.

The accused have been identified as Jayant, a resident of Kunhadi, Kota district in Rajasthan, and Aryan, a resident of Khadwali village in Rohtak district, Haryana. The police had sought three days’ remand of the accused.

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Meanwhile, four other youths arrested by the Sadar police in connection with the LPU violence case were also produced before the court on Wednesday. The court sent all four to judicial custody.

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