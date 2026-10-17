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Home / Jalandhar / Two more minors detained in LPU violence case; 19 held so far

Two more minors detained in LPU violence case; 19 held so far

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The police have detained two more juveniles in connection with the violence and vandalism at Lovely Professional University (LPU), taking the total number of those arrested or detained in the case to 19.

The two juveniles have been sent to a juvenile home as the investigation into the incident continues.

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One of the juveniles is from Himachal Pradesh, while the other is a resident of Haryana.

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According to police sources, they told investigators that they had joined the gathering after receiving messages on social media and being approached by senior students.

They claimed that they became part of the crowd after unrest and vandalism began on the campus, while denying personal involvement in the acts of violence. Their claims are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The police are working to identify the senior students who allegedly mobilised others through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

More than 400 students and outsiders are reportedly under scrutiny as investigators seek to establish how the gathering was organised, how the situation escalated and who was responsible for the alleged criminal acts.

The incident occurred on the night of September 26 after claims circulated on social media alleging that a student residing in an LPU hostel had been raped by a plumber who had come from outside the university.

The posts also alleged that the university administration had failed to take action. The claims triggered anger among students and were followed by large-scale unrest on the campus.

During the incident, university property and parts of the campus infrastructure were allegedly damaged. Shops in the university’s Uni Mall were also vandalised.

Protesters subsequently blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch for more than 18 hours, disrupting traffic and causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

The police have registered four FIRs in connection with the violence and constituted an eight-member SIT to investigate the matter.

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