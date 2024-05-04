Two nabbed for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons for snatching and recovered a snatched mobile phone from their possession. Station House Officer (SHO) Varinder Pal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of Pouliyan Kalan village falling under the Rahon police station in Shaheed Bhagat Nagar district, and Jagdeesh Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Sunnar Kalan village. Amrik Singh of Bundala village, told the police that two motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him on the Pasla-Rurrka Kalan road on April 24. They pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched his purse containing Rs 5000, Canadian $ 800, a mobile phone and other important documents before fleeing the spot. A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been was registered against the suspects. OC

Minor girl kidnapped

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of kidnapping and confining a minor girl. Parveen, a resident of Mohalla Jangarra, Nurmahal, told the police that her daughter went to purchase medicines from a medical store on the morning of May 1, but did not return home. She alleged that an unidentified person kidnapped her daughter and confined her somewhere. IO Amarik Lal said a case under Section 346 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Biker killed in road mishap

Phagwara: An unidentified person died on the spot after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road late on Thursday evening. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital here for identification. A case has been registered against the truck driver. OC

6 booked on theft charge

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have booked six persons on the charges of stealing 15 kg of iron rod and a cooking gas cylinder from a shop on Thursday night. SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspects had been identified as Ganesh, Sonu, Firozi and Pawan, all residing in hutments near grain market, Phagwara, and Gagan and Prince, residents of Kherra Colony, Phagwara. No arrest has been made so far. On a complaint lodged by Varinder Shah, a migrant from Bihar and a scrap dealer, a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara