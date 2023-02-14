Two nabbed hatching plan to disrupt wedding by firing shots

Jalandhar, February 13

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested two persons, who were planning to disrupt a wedding at Dhandvaar village in Jalandhar by firing shots and terrorising attendees.

The arrested men have been identified as Imnpreet Singh, a resident of Jassowal village in Mahilpur, Hoshiarpur, and Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Thana village at Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur. The police have also recovered two pistols and live ammunition from them.

A case has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the duo at the Goraya police station on February 12. Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said on February 12, during a patrol at Anihar village Gate, the Goraya police received a tip off that two motorcycle-borne men on Aujla Dhak drain side near Dhandvaar, were on a lookout to carry out a crime. As per the tip-off, the men were riding a black Splendour motorbike. They had their faces covered and were carrying arms.

A police party reached the Aujla Chak Drain bridge to Dhandvaar village turn and indicated the bike-borne men to stop. But they tried to speed away in order to escape the police. Sub-inspector Gursharan Singh with the help of his aides apprehended the two men and questioned them. On a detailed search, the police recovered two pistols of .32 bore, two magazines and eight live rounds from their possession. The men confessed that their intention was to fire and spread terror during a wedding function at Dhandvaar.

NRI Jaskaranveer, a resident of Kukkar Majra in Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur, presently resident of USA, had asked them to spread fear in the wedding for which he had promised to pay them Rs 1 lakh.

SP (D) Jalandhar rural, Sarabjit Singh Bahia said Jaskaranveer, the man who had commissioned the crime, had an old dispute with the NRI brother of the bride (at the aforesaid wedding). The police said there were already eight previous cases against accused Rajesh Kumar and three cases against Imnpreet in which they were absconding. The police said the accused were being presented in court and their remand was being obtained in the case.