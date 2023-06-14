Two nabbed in death due to drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

Two persons who were named yesterday in the case of death of a youth allegedly due to drug overdose have been arrested by the Tanda police.

Tanda Inspector Omkar Singh Brar said Malkit Singh had died under suspicious circumstances on June 12 in Nangal Jamal village. A case was registered against the five persons under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC.

In this case, two accused have been arrested by the police party of Chowki Saran while raids are being conducted in search of three accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Jagtar Ram, a resident Nangal Jamal and Mandeep Kumar, a resident of Dhoot Khurd.