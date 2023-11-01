Two nabbed with 1.2-kg heroin

Jalandhar, October 31
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested two persons and recovered 1.2-kg heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Japreeet Singh, alias Sahil and Pankaj, both residents of Three Star Colony in Jalandhar.
CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, while addressing mediapersons, said a police party, led by anti-narcotics cell in-charge Ashok Kumar, was on a routine checking near the Lamma Pind chowk. The police saw two men on an Activa scooter bearing registration number PB08-FE-8711. On seeing the cops, they tried to flee and turned the scooter on the opposite direction. However, their vehicle skidded and the police caught hold of them.
“During checking, the police recovered 1.2-kg heroin from the vehicle,” he said.
A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Division Number 8 police station. The police also impounded the two-wheeler.
He said the suspects confessed that they brought the heroin from Amritsar. However, the police were investigating from whom they were procuring the heroin and to whom they were going to deliver it.
