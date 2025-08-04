Two nabbed with 1.5 lakh ml illicit liquor in raid

In a breakthrough against the illegal liquor trade, the police have arrested two individuals and seized a substantial quantity of illicit liquor and distillation equipment following a raid in village Rurka Kalan.

The action was taken based on a tip-off received by ASI Amandeep Singh, in-charge of Rurka Kalan police post, who, along with his team, conducted a swift operation at the residence of Bahadur Singh.

During the raid, the police apprehended Baljit Singh and Rajesh Yadav, alias Gurinder, both residents of Rurka Kalan.

A liquor still was found operating on the premises along with 1,200 litres of lahan, 1,50,000 ml of illicit liquor, three gas cylinders, a distillery tub, a gas stove, and eight drums used in the illegal operation. Two others, identified as Bahadur Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both sons of Pooran Singh and residents of the same village, managed to flee the scene and are absconding.

According to the police, the accused had been involved in smuggling liquor from the banks of the Sutlej and supplying it across local villages. Due to the lucrative nature of the business, they had reportedly set up a full-scale illicit liquor manufacturing operation within the premises of their own residence.

Inspector Sikander Singh Virk confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and Sections 123 and 62 of the BNS Act. Further investigation revealed that Sukhdev Singh has five previous criminal cases registered against him, while Bahadur Singh has two prior cases.