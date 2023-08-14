Two nabbed with 30 boxes of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 13

The CIA staff of the city police arrested two persons and seized 30 boxes of illicit liquor. The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder (47), a resident of Nurmahal, and Vikas, alias Bittu (51), a resident of Lambda near Nehru Gate here.

The police were carrying out a routine checking on the GT Road near Wadala Chowk. They got a tip-off that Sukhwinder and Vikas, who were involved in the sale of illicit liquor, were reaching the city from the Wadala Chowk side and a huge cache of illegal liquor could be recovered from them.

After getting information, the police party laid a naka on the GT Road and arrested the duo during the checking. They said 30 boxes of illicit liquor of different brands were recovered from the car in which they were travelling.

Police officials said the car had been impounded and a case under Sections 61, 37(1), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been

registered against the suspects at the Bhargo Camp police station. Further investigations were on into the matter.