Two nabbed with 45 boxes of illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 25

The CIA staff of the city police arrested two persons and seized 45 boxes of illicit liquor from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Arjan, alias Shanky, a resident of Shastri Nagar, and Vikrant, alias Viku, a resident of Jalandhar Cantt.

According to the police, they were on a routine checking. They got a tip-off that Arjan and Vikrant were travelling in the city with a huge quantity of illicit liquor in their vehicles. After getting information, the police arrested Arjan from near Dhilwan chowk and Vikrant from Rama Mandi flyover.

The police said while 20 boxes of illegal liquor were recovered from Arjan, 25 boxes were recovered from Vikrant. They also impounded the cars in which they were travelling. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered against them.

Police officials said Arjan and Vikrant were habitual offenders and were active in smuggling of illicit liquor in Jalandhar and nearby areas. Four to five cases each were registered against them at various police stations.

“The suspects have been taken into remand for further investigation,” the police said.

Vehicles impounded

