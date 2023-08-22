Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

The Adampur police recovered 70-kg poppy husk from a canter. The police intercepted a TATA Canter bearing registration number JK06-A2344 coming from the Bhogpur side during a patrolling at Adda Kishangarh here on August 19.

The police signalled the driver to stop the vehicle. Instead, he tried to speed away from the spot. The police managed to intercept the vehicle. They arrested its driver Tanvir Ahemd, a resident of Marast village in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, and co-rider Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Bakora in Ganderba, Jammu and Kashmir.

During a search of the vehicle, the police recovered a plastic sack containing 22 kg poppy husk. During questioning, the suspects told the police that two more sacks containing 24 kg puppy husk each were kept above the canter’s cabin.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Adampur police station on August 20.

During investigation, the police found that Bashir Ahmed had a criminal past as a case was already registered against him at the Machiwara police station in Khanna. He was also declared a PO in a case registered at the Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur.