Two nabbed with heroin, illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 22

The city police have arrested two persons with 50 gm of heroin and five boxes of illicit liquor in separate incidents. The accused were identified as Harjit Singh, a resident of Gopalpur village in Amritsar, and Ritesh, a native of Hoshiarpur, who was residing at Dilbagh Nagar here.

Police officials informed that a police team led by ASI Kulwinder Singh were present at the Bus Stand when they saw Harjit Singh coming out of bus stand. They said on seeing the police, he tried to escape, following which, the police team got hold of him; and 50 gm of heroin was recovered from his possession.

In another incident, SI Baljit and his team were present at Model Town market Acting on a a tip-off, police officials arrested Ritesh and recovered five boxes of illicit liquor from his possession. A case against him under sections 61,1,14 of the Excise Act has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.