Two nabbed with heroin, intoxicants

Phagwara, October 18
The Mehat Pur (Nakodar) police have arrested a woman drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Paramjeet Kaur, alias Pammi, a resident of Bute Dian Chhana village.
Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said 60 grams of heroin was recovered from her possession. The IO said a case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. The Nakodar city police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Baljit, alias Garari, a resident of Mahun Wal village, with 110 intoxicant tablets, said investigating officer Hans Raj.
