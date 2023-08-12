Two Nakodar youths murdered in Nalagarh

Jalandhar, August 11
Two brothers, hailing from Nakodar, were killed at Nalagarh in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
Attacked ruthlessly with knives, the duo were murdered on the roadside at Nalagarh. The issue came to the fore through a video shot by a passerby at the spot that went viral on social media.
The victims were identified as Varun and Kunal, residents of Khiva village in Nakodar, Jalandhar district.
Ironically, the incident comes to fore just a day after a Kapurthala man was shot at Manila in Philippines by an unknown bike-borne assailant.
Uncle of the youths alleged that a man from Nakodar had been calling them to his village for the past few days but they failed to turn up. Later, he met them in Nalagarh.
