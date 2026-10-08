The Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has arrested two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan graffiti on the wall of Red Cross Bhawan here. The incident had occurred on September 29, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jalandhar for the anti-drug rally.

Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh said on Thursday that the two arrested accused Sukhpreet Singh and Rajdeep Singh are both residents of Nihaluwal village in Jalandhar Rural. Both the arrested accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to the Arms Act, NDPS Act, etc, have been registered against them.

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Police teams have also recovered a motorcycle used by them during the commission of the crime. Pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the outer wall of Red Cross Bhawan here on September 29. Later, mastermind of the banned outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also posted the video to various media platforms.

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Satinder Singh said acting swiftly, the police teams had registered an FIR and investigation was started under the supervision of DCP City Aditya Warrier and DCP, Investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon. The police teams zeroed in on both the suspects and arrested them.

The CP said during interrogation, the accused disclosed that on the intervening night of September 14 and 15, they had also vandalised the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Barian Kalan village near Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur. An FIR was registered under Section 298 of the BNS at Police Station, Chabbewal.

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An FIR under Sections 147, 152, 196, 61(2) of the BNS and 66F of the IT Act has already been registered at Police Division No 6 in Jalandhar. Both accused will be produced before a local court to seek police remand to uncover links and identify other associates involved in the conspiracy.