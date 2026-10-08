DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Two of SFJ held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on eve of Amit Shah's Jalandhar visit

Two of SFJ held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on eve of Amit Shah's Jalandhar visit

Accused admit role in Ambedkar statue desecration: CP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:40 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two arrested by the city police on Thursday for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on Red Cross Bhawan walls in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has arrested two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan graffiti on the wall of Red Cross Bhawan here. The incident had occurred on September 29, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jalandhar for the anti-drug rally.

Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh said on Thursday that the two arrested accused Sukhpreet Singh and Rajdeep Singh are both residents of Nihaluwal village in Jalandhar Rural. Both the arrested accused have a criminal history with cases pertaining to the Arms Act, NDPS Act, etc, have been registered against them.

Advertisement

Police teams have also recovered a motorcycle used by them during the commission of the crime. Pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the outer wall of Red Cross Bhawan here on September 29. Later, mastermind of the banned outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also posted the video to various media platforms.

Advertisement

Satinder Singh said acting swiftly, the police teams had registered an FIR and investigation was started under the supervision of DCP City Aditya Warrier and DCP, Investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon. The police teams zeroed in on both the suspects and arrested them.

The CP said during interrogation, the accused disclosed that on the intervening night of September 14 and 15, they had also vandalised the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Barian Kalan village near Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur. An FIR was registered under Section 298 of the BNS at Police Station, Chabbewal.

Advertisement

An FIR under Sections 147, 152, 196, 61(2) of the BNS and 66F of the IT Act has already been registered at Police Division No 6 in Jalandhar. Both accused will be produced before a local court to seek police remand to uncover links and identify other associates involved in the conspiracy.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts